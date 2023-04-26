Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 111.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MORF. SVB Securities boosted their price target on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Morphic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic Price Performance

NASDAQ:MORF traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 382,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,931. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96. Morphic has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $54.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 83.38%. Analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at $549,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,329,400 over the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Morphic during the first quarter worth $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Morphic during the first quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Morphic by 1,253.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morphic during the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.