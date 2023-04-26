MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Announces $1.38 Quarterly Dividend

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.38 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

MSCI has raised its dividend by an average of 22.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. MSCI has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MSCI to earn $14.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

NYSE MSCI traded down $10.53 on Wednesday, reaching $460.62. The stock had a trading volume of 516,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,061. MSCI has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $537.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 1.15.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.22.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MSCI by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 20,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

