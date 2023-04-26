MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 595,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 436,470 shares.The stock last traded at $460.17 and had previously closed at $471.15.

The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.22.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in MSCI by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in MSCI by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $537.74 and a 200-day moving average of $503.75.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Stories

