Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,822 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.76% of Mueller Industries worth $25,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,275,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $4,107,054.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,408,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,275,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,666 shares of company stock worth $4,275,639. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mueller Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MLI opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.20.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $877.58 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 16.53%.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.32%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

