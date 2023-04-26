Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,575 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. ABB comprises about 2.0% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,668,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,342,000 after acquiring an additional 663,668 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ABB by 132.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 675,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 385,742 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 21.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,185,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,088,000 after acquiring an additional 382,644 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 244.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 502,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after acquiring an additional 356,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in ABB by 53.6% in the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 990,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,418,000 after acquiring an additional 345,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

ABB stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,822. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.10.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. ABB had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

