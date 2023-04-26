Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $14.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $774.70. The company had a trading volume of 145,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,825. The stock has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $785.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $754.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $23.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $842.71.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,056 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,742. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

