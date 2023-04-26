Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Autoliv comprises approximately 1.7% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $36,847.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,505.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $36,847.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,505.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total value of $146,662.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $403,637.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,865 shares of company stock worth $269,670. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autoliv Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.25.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.88. The company had a trading volume of 124,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,523. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $96.49.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

