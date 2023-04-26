Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Purchases 245 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.42.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.1 %

SPG traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.32. The company had a trading volume of 138,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.59. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

