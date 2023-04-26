Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,590. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.83.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. UBS Group upped their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

