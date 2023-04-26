MX TOKEN (MX) Market Cap Reaches $226.28 Million

MX TOKEN (MX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. One MX TOKEN token can now be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00007987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MX TOKEN has a market capitalization of $226.28 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MX TOKEN has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MX TOKEN Token Profile

MX TOKEN’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mexc.com.

MX TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is a decentralized digital asset developed by MEXC Global, which is based on Ethereum Blockchain and acts as proof of the interests of the MEXC community. MX Token is the only token in MEXC Exchange ecological system, connecting MX users, communities, project teams, and partners. MEXC is committed to enabling MX Token from the value aspect, including fee deduction and various MEXC products participation rights. MEXC is also expanding MX Token’s usage scenarios by introducing on-chain lending, mining, and DEX trading and making it the first cross-chain asset of BSC and HECO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MX TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MX TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

