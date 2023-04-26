My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Tops $0.0600 on Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $401,930.88 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,069 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

