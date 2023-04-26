National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pason Systems in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pason Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.07. Pason Systems had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of C$94.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.60 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.00.

Shares of Pason Systems stock opened at C$11.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$11.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.52. The company has a market cap of C$960.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

