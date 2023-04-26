National Instruments (NATI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. National Instruments has set its Q1 guidance at $0.48-$0.62 EPS.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. National Instruments had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $448.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.25 million. On average, analysts expect National Instruments to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.08. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NATI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,947,358.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,217,204.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,947,358.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,801 shares in the company, valued at $18,217,204.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at $326,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

