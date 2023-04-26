Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Shares Bought by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Nautilus worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 78.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nautilus by 80.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,586 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Nautilus by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nautilus by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NLS shares. William Blair downgraded Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nautilus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Nautilus Stock Performance

NYSE NLS opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. Nautilus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.37.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $98.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.37 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 69.62% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nautilus



Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

