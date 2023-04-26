Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0712 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0712 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and $235,115.72 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00141623 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00066641 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00035324 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00038607 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000173 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003591 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,985,663 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

