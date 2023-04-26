NEAR Protocol Market Cap Reaches $1.64 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.84 or 0.00006616 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.64 billion and approximately $101.88 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00060001 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00037541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001242 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,548,489 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 893,548,489 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.9526445 USD and is up 5.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 239 active market(s) with $72,038,586.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

