Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $92.07

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $92.07 and traded as high as $96.25. Nelnet shares last traded at $94.92, with a volume of 22,481 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Nelnet Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 49.19 and a current ratio of 49.19. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $336.72 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 9.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its stake in Nelnet by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 192,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 115,889 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nelnet by 1,210.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nelnet by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 47,533 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Nelnet by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 236,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nelnet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,116,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,044,000 after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

Get Rating

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the following segments: Loan Servicing and Systems (LSS), Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing (ETS&PP), Asset Generation and Management (AGM), Nelnet Bank, and Communications.

