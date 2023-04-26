Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NEPT opened at $0.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.10.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 93.21% and a negative net margin of 125.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the period. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

