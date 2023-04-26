Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Trading Up 5.3%

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 132,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 698,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.90.

Nerdy Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a market cap of $658.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78.

Insider Activity

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 98.82%. The company had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $58,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,385.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nerdy news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $58,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,385.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 43,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $118,600.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 969,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,503 shares of company stock valued at $464,218. 38.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 76,776 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter valued at $1,332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Featured Stories

