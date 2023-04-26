NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives $73.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.60.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetApp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average of $65.36. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $79.09.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,960,448. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 47.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 34,054 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 41.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.