Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $323.07. 2,761,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,640,210. The company has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $379.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.78.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also

