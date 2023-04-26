NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NTWK opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $27.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.69. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $3.89.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

