Neumann Capital Management LLC Acquires 90,600 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 6.7% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,589,409 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,692 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $67.95. 6,754,777 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average is $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

