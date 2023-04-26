Neumann Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,320. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.26. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $99.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

