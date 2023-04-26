Neumann Capital Management LLC Buys 400 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.9% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CVS traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.23. 4,620,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,062,387. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.23 and its 200-day moving average is $88.30. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $71.94 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

