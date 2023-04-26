Neumann Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 195,798 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 30,816 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in General Motors by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 50,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 114,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Motors Stock Down 1.3 %

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,582,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,057,354. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

See Also

