Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Neumann Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,507. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.45. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $238.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.