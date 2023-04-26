Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $359,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Pfizer by 528.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,671,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,339,621. The firm has a market cap of $217.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

