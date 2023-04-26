Neumann Capital Management LLC Invests $230,000 in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Neumann Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Celanese by 469.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.54.

Celanese Price Performance

Celanese stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.80. The company had a trading volume of 307,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,174. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $161.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.86.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

