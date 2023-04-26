Neumann Capital Management LLC Makes New $70,000 Investment in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Neumann Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Cognition Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGTX. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $152,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $473,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 465.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 330,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGTX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,380. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $6.27.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

