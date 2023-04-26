New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target Cut to $34.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $39.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 3.9 %

NFE opened at $29.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.61. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $546.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.51 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 84.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

