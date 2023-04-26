NewGen Asset Management Ltd Has $12.40 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 165,600 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for about 6.2% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $12,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,430,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,325,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,446,000 after purchasing an additional 989,573 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,170,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,424,000 after purchasing an additional 920,915 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,203,000 after purchasing an additional 685,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,179,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,589,000 after purchasing an additional 618,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 124,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,053. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $43.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,119.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIP. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

