NewGen Asset Management Ltd Invests $3.12 Million in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,000. Shopify accounts for 1.6% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Shopify Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,675,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,186,914. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $54.67.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

