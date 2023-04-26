NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.
NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance
NYSE NXRT traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.15. 124,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,503. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -120.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19.
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
