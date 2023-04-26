NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NYSE NXRT traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.15. 124,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,503. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -120.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

About NexPoint Residential Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,670,000 after buying an additional 29,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,863,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,213,000 after buying an additional 189,165 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,792,000 after buying an additional 42,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,854,000 after buying an additional 39,140 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

