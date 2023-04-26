Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 233,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after buying an additional 31,760 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,864,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.