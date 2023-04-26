Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $432,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $71.18 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

