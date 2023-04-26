Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $7.67 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 4.4% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Barclays raised their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $1,002,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,002,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,600.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,109 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

See Also

