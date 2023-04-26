Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000. Sysco makes up approximately 1.4% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 55.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 224,253 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 0.7 %

Sysco stock opened at $74.97 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Bank of America began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

