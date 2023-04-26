Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.70. 390,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 853,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Nomura Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Nomura

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Nomura by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 231,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 2,194.4% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 447,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 428,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

Featured Articles

