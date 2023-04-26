Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.70. 390,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 853,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.
Nomura Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.64.
Institutional Trading of Nomura
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Nomura by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 231,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 2,194.4% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 447,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 428,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomura (NMR)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.