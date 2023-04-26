Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NAT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Down 3.7 %

NAT stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.26 million, a PE ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.10. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.48 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.53%. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Institutional Trading of Nordic American Tankers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 766,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 89,514 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

