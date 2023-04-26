Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Northeast Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 0.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Northeast Bank Trading Up 1.0 %

Northeast Bank stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,548. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $309.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.25 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 63.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Northeast Bank in the second quarter worth $222,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Northeast Bank by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northeast Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

