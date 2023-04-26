Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Northwest Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.82 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 23.32%.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares

In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 274.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

