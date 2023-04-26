Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Posts Earnings Results

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $158.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.82 million.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

NWBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,374,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 368,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,649,000 after purchasing an additional 328,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,249 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,320,226 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,417,000 after purchasing an additional 272,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

