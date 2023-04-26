Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $158.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.82 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 23.32%.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

Northwest Bancshares stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 144,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Insider Activity at Northwest Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,496 shares in the company, valued at $976,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,374,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 368,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,649,000 after purchasing an additional 328,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,249 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,320,226 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,417,000 after purchasing an additional 272,763 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

