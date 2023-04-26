Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.51

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.51 and last traded at $34.43, with a volume of 114780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

