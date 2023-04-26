NVR (NYSE:NVR) Posts Earnings Results

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $116.56 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,754.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5,417.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,900.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. NVR has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,986.96.

In other news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 321 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 846 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,436.65, for a total transaction of $4,599,405.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,733,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,173,143 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NVR by 19.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in NVR by 10.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in NVR by 57.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NVR by 60.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. KeyCorp raised their price target on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

