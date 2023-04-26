Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Announces Earnings Results

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ ONB traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $13.66. 588,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 265,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $165,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 204,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,271.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 265,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,308 shares of company stock worth $1,510,217 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,483,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 534,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 305,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

