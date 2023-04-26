OneMain Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

OneMain has a payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OneMain to earn $7.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OMF traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 165,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,745. OneMain has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneMain will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

