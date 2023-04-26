OneMain Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.
OneMain has a payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OneMain to earn $7.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.
OneMain Price Performance
Shares of OMF traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 165,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,745. OneMain has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OneMain Company Profile
OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.
