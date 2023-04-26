OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Lowered to $48.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Northland Securities from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.26% from the company’s current price.

OMF has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.95. OneMain has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 402.5% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

