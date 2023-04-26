Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Mueller Water Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MWA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.85 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,817,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,671,000 after buying an additional 2,388,219 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,716,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $17,097,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,645,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 21.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 690,788 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.